Talks ongoing: Liverpool in last-ditch bid to seal transfer of quality young CB

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have reportedly entered into late talks over a potential transfer deadline day swoop for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak.

The highly-rated young Turkey international is a loan target for Liverpool, with the option of a permanent deal at the end of it, according to the latest from sources in Germany.

See below as Sky’s Max Bielefeld states that Kabak is a deadline day target for Liverpool, though he stresses that it’s been left late and could be difficult to get done before the 5pm deadline in Germany…

Kabak could be a useful option for Liverpool if they can get him, with the talented 20-year-old surely a better option than midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre-back.

It’s been a nightmare season with injuries for Liverpool and Kabak could ease the pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side as they look like struggling to retain their Premier League title.

Virgil van Dijk has been a big loss with a serious injury, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have both struggled to stay fit in recent times, so fans will hope Kabak or someone else can be brought in today.

