Jurgen Klopp has revealed what James Milner said to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after another superb performance at centre-back.

The Reds skipper has adapted well to his new role after spending most of his career as a central midfielder, and one of the finest in the Premier League at that.

However, this season’s injury crisis at the back for Liverpool has forced both Fabinho and Henderson back from midfield into defence, and they’re doing a pretty decent job of it so far.

Fabinho had more experience of occasionally filling in in that role in the past, but this is much more new to Henderson, though he’s clearly impressed Milner with his displays.

Milner knows a thing or two about changing positions, as he’s played in a variety of midfield roles in his career, as well as a run up front and even at left-back.

Klopp says the former England international jokingly warned Henderson that if he carries on playing so well in defence he’s going to end up staying there!

“James Milner shouted at Hendo ‘you better be careful, because if you keep playing like this, you’ll be centre-back for the rest of your career’,” Klopp is quoted by the Daily Mirror.