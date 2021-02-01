Menu

PL club working on “sensational 11th-hour deal” to sign Liverpool star on loan

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is reportedly a late loan target for Southampton in a dramatic piece of transfer news on deadline day.

Minamino is not currently playing regularly at Liverpool and a loan move could be ideal for the Japan international to gain more experience in the Premier League after a slow start to life at Anfield since his move from Red Bull Salzburg last year.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Southampton are working on an 11th hour deal for Minamino and are excited at the prospect of landing the talented 26-year-old…

This really has some out of the blue and shows that it’s worth staying up late to make sure you don’t miss any deadline day drama.

Liverpool fans may have mixed feelings about this as many will have wanted to see Minamino play more for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The summer signing of Diogo Jota will have pushed Minamino even further down the pecking order, however, and this could be a useful experience for him that allows him to return to Liverpool a better player next season.

