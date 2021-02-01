Approach made: Liverpool try signing another CB after agreeing Ben Davies transfer

Liverpool have reportedly tried a late transfer approach for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car after also agreeing a deal for Preston’s Ben Davies.

The Reds are desperately short of defenders at the moment after a difficult season with injuries, with Virgil van Dijk a lengthy absentee with a serious problem sustained earlier in the season, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also struggled to stay fit consistently.

Liverpool have had to resort to playing midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as their centre-backs, but it looks like the club are finally getting it together in the transfer market.

There’s not long left now, but it looks like Liverpool have agreed a fee for Preston ace Davies, whilst also making a late move for Caleta-Car, according to the Daily Mail.

The Merseyside giants would do well to bring both players in, but the report suggests they may have left it a bit too late to sign Caleta-Car.

The 24-year-old has looked solid in Ligue 1 and could make a fine signing for LFC right now, while the Mail also note he came close to joining West Ham in the summer.

It might still be that the Croatia international ends up in the Premier League, and he could be a more promising option than Davies, who would be making a big step up after a career largely spent playing in the Championship and other lower leagues.