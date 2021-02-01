According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have now reached an agreement over personal terms with Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, paving the way for a Deadline Day transfer.

Romano reports that the promising 20-year-old’s agents have agreed their respective fees as part of a switch as well, with the Reds in ongoing talks with Schalke to hammer out the details of the move.

Romano states that the German side, who signed the Turkish starlet for €15m just 18 months ago per the Mirror, wish for the loan to include the obligation for the Reds to make the switch permanent.

The Italian journalist, who is now the most high-profile football reporter in the entire world, added earlier on that Schalke are seeking a deal with a total value of €30m.

Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ozan Kabak. Agents fee agreed too. ? #LFC Negotiations on with Schalke – #S04 want to include the obligation-to-buy and still working for the replacement [Mustafi talks on].#LFC also have a plan B. ? #DeadlineDay https://t.co/Ng7nulrSiR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Interestingly, Liverpool will also be counting on one of their rivals to ensure that this transfer is completed, as Schalke are in talks regarding a deal for Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi.

Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld reports that the Gunners are discussing the early termination of the World Cup winner’s contract – which expires this summer.

Sky sources: Talks ongoing between @Arsenal and Shkodran Mustafi in order to terminate his contract. Then he could sign a 6-months-deal with Schalke and Ozan Kabak could join @LFC #DeadlineDay #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc @Sky_Dirk pic.twitter.com/a7wMQAB6aU — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 1, 2021

This comes as part of a last-minute transfer dealings that leave the Reds close to signing Ben Davies from Preston in a £2m deal, so Jurgen Klopp will be able to count on two extra centre-backs if an agreement with Schalke can also be struck for Kabak.

Kabak headed to the Bundesliga from homeland powerhouses Galatasaray in the summer of 2018, the ace earned a move to Schalke after six impressive months with Stuttgart.