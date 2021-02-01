Menu

Reports deny any agreement between San Jose Earthquakes manager and the Chile National Team

MLS
Posted by

The Chile National Team is looking for a manager as the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures will resume next month for CONMEBOL. 

After Reinaldo Rueda departed to manage the Colombia National Team, the Football Federation of Chile has looked at various candidates to fill its vacancy.

One name that recently began circulating is Matías Almeyda, who currently manages the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer. Furthermore, various reports were suggesting that the federation and Almeyda have reached an agreement.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City could sign Watford star before transfer deadline
Manchester United offered surprise deadline day signing from Serie A giants
Bologna FC targeting Club America forward to help the Italian side fight off relegation

However, MLSsoccer.com has confirmed that there have been no discussions between those in charge of searching for Chile’s next national team manager and the Earthquakes over Argentine tactician.

Perhaps discussions have occurred between Almeyda’s representatives and the federation, but nothing with the MLS club.

As the search goes on for Chile’s National Team manager, one player is vocal about who he wants to see. Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal stated that the federation should pursue a Chilean rather than looking for a foreigner as manager.

In the end, it might be Almeyda or not regardless, for now, the Chile National Team remains without a coach.

More Stories Chile National Team major league soccer Matías Almeyda MLS San Jose Earthquakes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.