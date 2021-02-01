Southampton and Bournemouth have reportedly entered into deadline day talks over a possible swap deal.

The Saints are keen to land Cherries striker Josh King to strengthen their attack, and could offer Shane Long to the Championship side in order to sweeten the deal.

It remains to be seen if this will work out for Southampton, with King previously linked strongly with other clubs like Manchester United in the past.

Bournemouth held their own on that occasion, preventing the Norway international from linking up with his fellow countryman Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

It may be trickier for them to keep King happy now, however, after their relegation last season, and Southampton hope to take advantage.

Long is not really a regular at the St Mary’s Stadium at the moment, so offloading him to get this useful signing done could be smart business if they can pull it off.