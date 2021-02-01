With transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reporting that Liverpool are working on a potentially big-money transfer for Ozan Kabak, it appears that they may need the help of Arsenal to secure the transfer.

The Reds have hammered out personal terms with Kabak and have also agreed the respective fees that the Turkish defender’s agents will receive as part of a deal, but Shkodran Mustafi may also be a factor…

Romano reports that Schalke are in talks to recruit the Arsenal outcast before the transfer deadline, with Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld adding that the Gunners are trying to terminate the star’s contract early.

Mustafi reaching an agreement with Arsenal to leave six months before his deal expires would help Schalke land a centre-back recruit, thus handing them the replacement needed to sanction Kabak’s exit.

Romano claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side are working to land Kabak on a loan deal, though Schalke are seeking a deal worth a total value of €30m, that would include an obligatory permanent move.

Liverpool have reached an agreement over personal terms with Ozan Kabak. Agents fee agreed too. ? #LFC Negotiations on with Schalke – #S04 want to include the obligation-to-buy and still working for the replacement [Mustafi talks on].#LFC also have a plan B. ? #DeadlineDay https://t.co/Ng7nulrSiR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Sky sources: Talks ongoing between @Arsenal and Shkodran Mustafi in order to terminate his contract. Then he could sign a 6-months-deal with Schalke and Ozan Kabak could join @LFC #DeadlineDay #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc @Sky_Dirk pic.twitter.com/a7wMQAB6aU — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) February 1, 2021

Mustafi has only made nine appearances across all competitions this season, falling completely down the pecking order when centre-backs like Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers returned from injury.

The Germany international has not been part of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad for the last seven games across all competitions, firmly signalling that the 28-year-old’s time in north London is effectively over.