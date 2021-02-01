Why Tottenham’s Dele Alli now looks unlikely to seal PSG transfer

Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli does not reportedly look set to seal a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

The England international had been tipped by Fabrizio Romano as one to watch in this January’s window, as he told us a move for him to join PSG looked fairly advanced.

However, it now seems the deal has fallen through, with Spurs and PSG unable to reach an agreement on some details of the move, including a loan fee, according to The Athletic.

The report quotes Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho as suggesting the deal is still open, but overall it now looks unlikely that Alli will get his reunion with Mauricio Pochettino this winter.

Romano also told CaughtOffside that a departure for the player would also likely hinge on a replacement being brought in.

Some Spurs fans may be relieved that they’re keeping this player with big potential, even if he’s slightly lost his way in recent times.

Alli has not been a regular under Mourinho, but he’s surely still good enough to turn things around for himself in north London.

Interest from a big club like PSG should serve as a reminder of how highly regarded Alli is.