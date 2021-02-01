Menu

Tottenham star won’t rule out PSG transfer, admits speaking to Kylian Mbappe about it

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has not ruled out a future transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after admitting he previously spoke to Kylian Mbappe about a move.

The France international took some time to settle at Spurs after his move from Lyon last season, but he now looks a hugely important part of this team and like a player who could shine for most big clubs around Europe.

Ndombele admits that, being from Paris himself, it could be tempting for him to one day play for PSG, with the 24-year-old doing little to distance himself from such speculation when asked about it in an interview with Telefoot, as translated by Goal.

Ndombele admits he previously spoke to Mbappe about possibly moving to the Parc des Princes, so it will be interesting to see if they end up chatting about it again.

“I’m a boy from the Paris region. Wearing the Paris jersey one day? Why not – but today I’m in Tottenham, and it’s going well,” he said.

“I spoke with Kylian about a possible coming to PSG. Two or three years in a row we discussed it. It didn’t happen and today at Tottenham it’s going well, but why not in the future?”

Tottenham fans will no doubt hope they can keep the in-form midfielder for as long as possible, though they also surely wouldn’t begrudge him the chance to play for his local club one day.

