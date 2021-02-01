Menu

Personal terms agreed: Arsenal ace closer to completing transfer away in likely boost for Liverpool

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly agreed terms on a transfer to Schalke.

The German centre-back looks set to complete a move to the Bundesliga outfit today, bringing his difficult time at the Emirates Stadium to an end.

See below as Max Bielefeld reports on Mustafi agreeing a short-term move to Schalke which should then pave the way for Ozan Kabak to leave the club for Liverpool…

It’s ended up being a surprisingly busy-looking deadline day as Liverpool finally get their act together on defensive signings.

The Reds have had a torrid time with injuries in that department this season and Kabak looks an ideal signing, linked below by Fabrizio Romano…

It looks like things are moving along well, and Mustafi agreeing a move to Schalke should prove a big help as it allows the club to replace Kabak.

Arsenal may have done rivals Liverpool a favour here, though their fans will surely also be pleased to see the error-prone and unreliable Mustafi leave.

