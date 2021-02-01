Agent gives Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool hope over potential £38m transfer

The agent of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has suggested his future could lie the Premier League amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The France international is one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment and is sure to attract plenty of interest in the near future as a big move surely beckons.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside that Chelsea and Liverpool could be among the suitors for Upamecano in the summer, and his agent has now fuelled these rumours.

According to the Daily Mail, the player’s representative has said Upamecano will soon choose between a move to Bayern Munich or two top Premier League clubs, with the youngster set to be available for just £38million in the summer.

The Mail’s report mentions Manchester United alongside Chelsea and Liverpool, so it remains to be seen which team will be showing the strongest interest.

United could definitely do with a better partner for Harry Maguire after Victor Lindelof’s unconvincing form and Eric Bailly’s patchy injury record.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would surely see Upamecano as an ideal long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, and an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with new manager Thomas Tuchel likely to know the player well from his time managing in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool also urgently need to strengthen at the back after this difficult season with injuries, and the 22-year-old could be a more reliable long-term option alongside Virgil van Dijk than injury-prone pair Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.