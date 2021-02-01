Liverpool are reportedly still likely to be in the hunt for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano recently told us Liverpool and Chelsea would likely be among the candidates to sign Upamecano for next season, and it seems that’s still the case even though the Reds are also tying up some defender deals today.

See below as Romano provides updates on Liverpool’s moves for Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, whilst adding that Upamecano is still a summer target for them…

"He is a target for Liverpool." ?@FabrizioRomano reveals that despite their #DeadlineDay deals for centre-backs, #LFC remain interested in signing Dayot Upamecano in the summer transfer window. ?#TransferTalk pic.twitter.com/2ENk0zuTEV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 1, 2021

The France international is one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and should prove a tremendous signing for the Reds if he does join.

However, for now it seems vital for Liverpool to bring in one or two backup options after all the injuries they’ve suffered in defence this season.