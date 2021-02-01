Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued to see that Patrick van Aanholt is reportedly looking set for a transfer away from Crystal Palace on deadline day.

The Dutchman has been a key player for Palace for some time now, but will be out of contract at the end of the season, putting his future in doubt.

Arsenal have been linked with Van Aanholt as cover for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back, though The Athletic report there has not yet been any contact between the two clubs over the possible deal.

They point out, however, that Van Aanholt has signalled his future could be away from Selhurst Park with some social media hints, with the player removing any pictures of himself playing for the club on his channels.

Ian Abrahams has also fuelled the speculation by saying Van Aanholt is “one to watch” today as it looks like he could be leaving Palace, though he doesn’t specifically mention Arsenal…