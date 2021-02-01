Video: Ozan Kabak arriving for Liverpool medical with first part ‘successful’ per Fabrizio Romano as Schalke ace is set for loan-to-buy transfer to Reds

With transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reporting that Ozan Kabak has received ‘successful’ results to the first part of his medical ahead of a transfer to Liverpool, we’ve unearthed some footage of the ace.

As Romano reports that personal terms and respective agents fee have been agreed, it appears as though the final key aspect of a deal is in regards to whether the loan deal will be straightforward or one that includes the obligation for the Reds to make the transfer permanent, with more on that here.

Footage from Football Daily via Sky Sports shows that the 20-year-old arrived to undergo physical exemptions at the medical centre that Schalke use in Germany.

It’s a pretty smart decision from both clubs to get some or all of the medical done over there, it saves time for the Reds and hopefully once the ace lands in England all that’s left is the signing of paperwork.

Liverpool have received the results of Ozan Kabak first part of 'successfull' medical tests today in Germany, personal terms and agents fee agreed too. #LFC also completed the signing of Ben Davies after medicals – paperworks signed with Preston.

Ozan Kabak spotted arriving at Schalke's medical centre, the player is not injured so it's thought he is set to undergo a medical ahead of a transfer to Liverpool

Pictures from Sky Sports via Football Daily.

Romano also adds that the deal for Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies has also been completed, with Jurgen Klopp finding two recruits for Liverpool’s problem area on Deadline Day.

Kabak is a promising talent with 47 Bundesliga appearances under his belt over the past two years, the ace is one of Turkey’s most exciting prospects – having already won seven senior caps to date.