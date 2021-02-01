West Ham are reportedly close to sending defender Winston Reid out on loan to Championship club Brentford for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old has become something of a forgotten man at West Ham, despite previously being one of the most solid defenders in the Premier League and a key player for the club.

Now, however, Reid is on the mend after some injury problems have severely limited his playing time, and a loan away would make sense.

The New Zealand international also spent time out on loan at Sporting Kansas City last season, though he didn’t make enough of an impression to earn a permanent move or move up the pecking order at West Ham.

According to Football League World, Reid looks close to joining Brentford on loan for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign.

This could be a fine signing for the Bees, who will surely benefit from Reid’s experience at the highest level, while the player will also no doubt be desperate to prove himself after such a long lay-off.

West Ham fans will surely only wish him well, even if it’s perhaps more likely that this move would be to put him in the shop window rather than giving him the chance to work his way back into David Moyes’ side.