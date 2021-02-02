Menu

“I just want to leave” – Andre Villas-Boas makes stunning Marseille announcement during press conference

Olympique Marseille
Posted by

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has surprisingly announced his desire to quit the club during a press conference today.

The Portuguese tactician has admitted he isn’t happy with his employers because of their decision to sign Olivier Ntcham against his will, according to quotes from Get French Football News in a series of tweets…

MORE: Video: Pundit warns new Liverpool signing he’s going to be in for a shock at Anfield

This is quite the announcement from Villas-Boas, who says he is waiting to hear back from the Marseille board about his decision to resign.

It remains to be seen how this will all play out, but it’s hard to see the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager staying with the Ligue 1 club at this point.

More Stories / Latest News
Deal hijacked: Newcastle had signing nicked off them by Liverpool ahead of transfer deadline
Eduardo Camavinga has been dubbed the next Pogba… but who is the ace being eyed by Real Madrid, Man Utd and others?
Former Man Utd ace names dream Pogba replacement signing to “take United to the next level”

Marseille will surely not be happy with how AVB has conducted himself, as he has truly thrown his toys out of the pram very publicly just over one signing.

Villas-Boas has long divided opinion in the game despite showing some early promise at Porto, but this will not do his reputation much good.

More Stories André Villas-Boas Olivier Ntcham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.