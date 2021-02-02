Arteta names the Arsenal star who has become “a different player”, reveals plans for new contract talks

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised the improved form of Alexandre Lacazette, who has looked back to his best for the Gunners in recent times.

The Frenchman hasn’t always had the easiest of times at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta is pleased with the player now looking more confident and making more of an impact in the team.

Arteta even went as far as stating that Lacazette has become like a new player, and also hinted there could soon be talks with the former Lyon man over signing a new contract with Arsenal.

“The moment he transformed a little bit his confidence, he became a different player,” Arteta is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I think it is linked to confidence, and that is linked to playing more regular minutes and scoring more goals. He finds himself in better form. And then it is about supporting our players.

“A lot of things relate to the game, things he needs to read better about his movement, sometimes about his body language. A lot of things are important to visually see yourself and then you try to correct them.

“We will talk certainly about his contract situation. At the moment what I want is that he keeps performing the way he is at the moment until the end of the season and then it will be the right time to talk about it.”

Gooners will no doubt hope that Lacazette can continue this revival, with the 29-year-old clearly very capable of being a top performer on his day, even if he’s never quite looked settled in his time in north London.

Arteta’s words sound encouraging, and it’s good news for Arsenal that Lacazette is shining while regular star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out of action.