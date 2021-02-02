From Barcelona to Newcastle: Key Blaugrana figure jokes about making St. James’ switch

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has joked about taking the reins at Newcastle United during an interview with club legend Alan Shearer for The Athletic.

Koeman, a Barcelona icon from his playing days, is currently in the midst of his debut campaign as manager. It’s been a mixed bag of fortunes for the Dutchman, but not nearly as much as Steve Bruce at St. James’ Park. Though, some would argue that hasn’t been mixed at all, rather consistently poor.

Newcastle could soon find themselves in need of a new manager if Bruce isn’t able to build on the win away at Everton, which came as a surprise to everyone. Could Koeman be the man? Probably not, but he has joked about the possibility of one day working with the club during an interview with Shearer.

As quoted by The Athletic, Shearer asked Koeman if he would ever consider managing in England one day, to which he replied:

“Newcastle? Sorry, Steve Bruce! Sorry, Steve. I don’t know. I’m really happy now. I liked it very much in the Premier League, it’s a great place to be involved in. It’s perfect. All the facilities in football, they are so great in the Premier League. It’s really enjoyable, the games, the intensity in the games and all the stadiums have a great ambience. You can be proud of that kind of competition.”

Koeman is the calibre of manager who could take Newcastle back to the top, but one who would also not be so foolish to take the job while there’s still a penny-pinching owner at the helm.