Liverpool see €23m deadline day transfer bid rejected, player left stranded at airport as move falls through

Liverpool FC
Liverpool reportedly had a €23million deadline day bid for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car turned down.

According to RMC, this even saw the Croatia international stranded at the airport as he prepared to fly to the UK in order to complete a move to Anfield.

MORE: Why Liverpool suddenly managed to sign two centre-backs on deadline day

Unfortunately for Caleta-Car, he was denied this big move as the deal fell through, with Liverpool clearly not offering enough to persuade Marseille to sell.

In the end, the Reds instead moved for Ben Davies and the loan signing of Ozan Kabak, giving them two new centre-backs.

Jurgen Klopp confirms huge injury blow after Liverpool’s strong end to the transfer window

These signings were much needed by Liverpool, who have been without Virgil van Dijk for much of the season, and now also face Joel Matip being out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Merseyside giants will hope Davies and Kabak can do a job at the back until Joe Gomez returns, while midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have also done a decent job filling in in that area of the pitch.

