Liverpool reportedly had a €23million deadline day bid for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car turned down.

According to RMC, this even saw the Croatia international stranded at the airport as he prepared to fly to the UK in order to complete a move to Anfield.

Unfortunately for Caleta-Car, he was denied this big move as the deal fell through, with Liverpool clearly not offering enough to persuade Marseille to sell.

In the end, the Reds instead moved for Ben Davies and the loan signing of Ozan Kabak, giving them two new centre-backs.

These signings were much needed by Liverpool, who have been without Virgil van Dijk for much of the season, and now also face Joel Matip being out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Merseyside giants will hope Davies and Kabak can do a job at the back until Joe Gomez returns, while midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have also done a decent job filling in in that area of the pitch.