Chelsea loanee’s woes deepen as already stuttering career takes another drastic nosedive

How to solve a problem like Danny Drinkwater? The Chelsea loanee looks to be having a rough time in Turkey.

Drinkwater was recruited by Chelsea on the back of their 2016/17 Premier League title triumph.

He had played a starring role in Leicester City winning the Premier League, alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield, while also forcing his way into the England setup.

However, his career has drastically nosedived ever since. After playing U-23s football with Chelsea in the first-half of the season, he signed for mid-table Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan.

As reported by The Sun, he sustained a freak injury in a swimming pool soon after, which looked set to rule him out of his debut for the club.

Things have not got any easier for Drinkwater, either. It looks as though the ‘injury’ he picked up in the swimming pool was actually pretty significant.

Danny Drinkwater is yet to be involved in a matchday squad in the four matches since he arrived at Kasimpasa last month. Less than ideal — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) February 2, 2021

All due respect, at what point does this man just retire?

If he can’t cut it for a side playing their football mid-table in Turkey, what hope does he have of ever playing in the Premier League again?