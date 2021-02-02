Menu

Chelsea loanee’s woes deepen as already stuttering career takes another drastic nosedive

Chelsea FC
Posted by

How to solve a problem like Danny Drinkwater? The Chelsea loanee looks to be having a rough time in Turkey.

Drinkwater was recruited by Chelsea on the back of their 2016/17 Premier League title triumph.

He had played a starring role in Leicester City winning the Premier League, alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield, while also forcing his way into the England setup.

MORE: Former Blue claims there’s one player Frank Lampard should have signed that would’ve saved his job

However, his career has drastically nosedived ever since. After playing U-23s football with Chelsea in the first-half of the season, he signed for mid-table Turkish side Kasimpasa on loan.

As reported by The Sun, he sustained a freak injury in a swimming pool soon after, which looked set to rule him out of his debut for the club.

Things have not got any easier for Drinkwater, either. It looks as though the ‘injury’ he picked up in the swimming pool was actually pretty significant.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal their own worst enemy again as Bernd Leno handles the ball outside the box and sees red card against Wolves
Opta stat proves just how much of a liability this Arsenal star can be
“This is a terrible line-up” – These Man United fans react to controversial selection from Solskjaer against Southampton

All due respect, at what point does this man just retire?

If he can’t cut it for a side playing their football mid-table in Turkey, what hope does he have of ever playing in the Premier League again?

More Stories Danny Drinkwater

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.