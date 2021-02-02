Chelsea star hints players are much happier under Thomas Tuchel than Frank Lampard

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has given an insight into how things at the club have changed now that Thomas Tuchel has replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

The USA international previously played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, so will no doubt be pleased to be reunited with him at Stamford Bridge after his key role in launching his career.

Tuchel is highly regarded in the game after doing fine work at Dortmund and at Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems he’s already having a hugely positive influence at Chelsea.

The German tactician has inherited a side that was struggling under Frank Lampard, but Pulisic has made it clear that his presence seems to have generally made the squad feel happier than they were before.

“It’s been good so far,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s official site. “We’ve got a new outlook on things, we have had a really good win so it’s been a positive start.

“It’s been some crazy times recently and just to get a win left all the guys in the changing room really excited. We have had a lot of fun in training and there are smiles on faces which is good to see.”

Chelsea fans will be encouraged by this, even if many will still be hurting at seeing a club legend like Lampard shown the door.

The former midfielder was one of Chelsea’s all-time great players, but it looks like a job this big came too early in his management career.