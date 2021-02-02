Harry Redknapp gives his take on West Ham’s transfer window, “massive disappointment” acquisition and star Czech duo

Harry Redknapp has delivered his verdict on West Ham’s January transfer window, hailing David Moyes and the Hammers’ star Czech duo in the process.

When West Ham narrowly beat the drop last term to maintain their status as a Premier League side, few would have tipped them to be challengers for European football this campaign. Yet, they are.

In a season like no other we have seen before, David Moyes is leading the Hammers’ unlikely assault on the top six. Their defeat to Liverpool aside, they have been near flawless since the turn of the year.

The January transfer window was an opportunity for the club to strengthen their credentials to challenge for Europe this term, but one which the hierarchy allowed to pass them by – much to the frustration of the fans, no doubt.

Former club manager Harry Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports on deadline day, has attempted lift spirits with a positive take on the situation:

“They have recruited well. David has done a great job and I mean they have recruited well. The two Czech Republic boys have been outstanding, haven’t they?”

“It’s all about injuries [on West Ham not signing a striker]. They let the centre-forward go, Haller. He was a massive disappointment, so they have had to bite the bullet with him.”

“If they keep the squad fit then, I mean they had a disappointing day [against Liverpool], but I still think they can finish seventh or eight this year.”

“They look capable of that. David Moyes has done a great job there. And they have recruited well, which is good.”

Still – it’s hard to make sense of why another striker was not recruited…