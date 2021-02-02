‘I’m back’ – Gerard Pique returns to Barcelona training on birthday after horror knee injury as star is seen sprinting again in montage

Gerard Pique has taken to social media to share that he has returned to Barcelona training after a horrific knee injury suffered at the end of November.

Pique wrote on Twitter ‘El millor regal’ which translates to ‘the greatest/best gift’ in English, which references the fact that the centre-back turned 34 years old today, what a birthday present.

The long-serving Barcelona academy graduate accompanied a training montage – in which he can be seen sprinting in various different drills – with ‘I’m back’.

Pique suffered the horrific injury in the Blaugrana’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this season, a falling Angel Correa unfortunately landed on the Spain international’s knee, which can be seen here.

Pique has already missed 19 matches across all competitions for Ronald Koeman’s side, with the defender targeting a return to action in the knockout tie against PSG in the Champions League, which is exactly two weeks from now.

Mundo Deportivo add that Pique decided against undergoing surgery for the first time in his career, as the more conservative treatment has left the star set to return much earlier than anticipated.

This is a special day for the entire family as Pique’s partner and mother of his children, singer Shakira, shares the same birthday.

This news should also draw an end to the coverage of off-the-pitch matters involving Pique, including some apparent behind-the-back practice with the side he owns – FC Andorra, plus shock talk that his relationship with Lionel Messi is over.