Jamie Carragher: Television doesn’t do 11-goal Leeds United star’s BRILLIANT movement justice

It’s impossible to see just how good Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is by watching on tele – that’s according to Jamie Carragher.

Bamford played a starring role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League, but there were question marks as to whether he would be able to cut it at this level.

Having been sold by Chelsea and only proven in the Championship, you could be forgiven for thinking he didn’t have the necessary credentials to survive at this level.

Survive he hasn’t, thrive he has.

Bamford has 11 Premier League goals to his name this season, with the usual suspects, including Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah, being the very few able to boast a better tally.

The Englishman has been mightily impressive this campaign to date, and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher is keen to give him due credit.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports and quoted by HITC, revealed that Bamford’s movement is every bit as noteworthy as his finishing

“I mentioned in the first half you couldn’t see all his movements on the tele, but when you see all the runs from up here, he thoroughly deserves what he’s got today.”

Unfortunately for Bamford, he hasn’t been able to have Premier League audiences watch him in the flesh.

Assuming Leeds United survive, that’s all yet to come.