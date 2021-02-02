“I’m not confident” – Koeman gives Man City hope of clinching Messi transfer

Manchester City will no doubt be interested in the latest Lionel Messi transfer update from Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch tactician has spoken about the future of Messi amid recent transfer rumours linking the Argentine with a move away from the Nou Camp as he nears the end of his contract.

Fabrizio Romano recently told us that Messi was yet to make a decision on his future, but that if he were to leave Barcelona, it would most likely be for either Man City or PSG.

It remains to be seen if City can definitely complete such an ambitious deal, but it would be hugely exciting to see one of the greatest footballers of all time in the Premier League before his career is done.

Koeman has now surely given City a boost by admitting he’s not confident about keeping his star player, though he of course says he hopes the 33-year-old will stay at Barca.

“I’m not confident about that,” Koeman said when asked about keeping Messi by The Athletic. “I’m hopeful, yes, about this because he’s still a great player and he’s still winning matches for us, for the team.

“I’m enjoying being his coach, if you look at his qualities every day in the training sessions, it’s incredible.

“Of course, he came as a young kid to Barcelona. And I still don’t see Leo Messi in another shirt other than the Barca shirt.”