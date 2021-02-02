Leicester City injury woes mount ahead of Fulham clash as number of absentees rises to six

Leicester City’s injury woes have deepened ahead of their clash with Fulham tomorrow evening, as reported by the Leicester Mercury.

The Foxes are in with an outside chance of winning the Premier League title this term, while Brendan Rodgers ought to be at least optimistic about their chances of securing Champions League football.

The last thing they need at this stage of the season, with the fixtures coming thick and fast, is injuries which could threaten to derail all of their good work to date.

However, injuries are what they’ve been hit with.

The Leicester Mercury report that Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne have both sustained injury problems, which could see them miss out on their trip to Fulham tomorrow.

As mentioned in the report, that’s in addition to the absence of Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, and Wes Morgan, who are all also ruled out.

Leicester will still fancy their chances of getting a result at Craven Cottage, but it’s not going to be straightforward – especially with that many absentees.