Jurgen Klopp confirms huge injury blow after Liverpool’s strong end to the transfer window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the huge blow that defender Joel Matip will be out for the rest of the season.

This comes just after the Reds ended the transfer window with a flourish by bringing in two centre-backs on deadline day – Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

The timing really couldn’t have been better, it turns out, as Matip is now set to miss the rest of the campaign through injury, giving Klopp yet another major headache in that position.

Liverpool have already been without star centre-back Virgil van Dijk for most of this season, and it’s not yet clear if he’ll be back again before next term.

Matip’s injury is another big blow, with Klopp confirming the news on Liverpool’s official site: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season.

“But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted.”

He added: “We will wait for him. He has now the rest of this season, then the summer, then the pre-season to get ready again and he will be ready again.”

Thankfully, LFC now have Kabak and Davies as options in central defence, rather than having to just rely on midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho filling in in that department.

The Merseyside giants ran away with the Premier League title last season but retaining it this year is proving to be much more of a challenge due to these continued fitness concerns.