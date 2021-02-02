Former Liverpool star admits “surprise” at Reds’ deadline day signings

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has admitted he was surprised at the Reds signing both Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on deadline day.

The Dutchman admitted these were not the kind of signings he would normally expect to see at Liverpool, and that he was also surprised that Schalke were willing to let a promising young talent like Kabak leave.

The Turkey international looks a big prospect and could be ideal for Liverpool’s needs at the moment, with Jurgen Klopp struggling due to so many injuries in defence this season.

Virgil van Dijk has been a long-term absentee through injury, and Joel Matip is now also set to miss the rest of the season.

This clearly makes Davies and Kabak important additions to the squad, and Kuyt says he’s looking forward to seeing the latter in action at Anfield in particular.

“They’ve needed cover and it is perfect for Liverpool to bring in two defenders,” Kuyt told Sky Sports.

“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am sure they are ready, normally you don’t see these kind of these kind of deals – but it is a good opportunity. Normally Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t sign this type of players.

“I watch the Bundesliga often, my friend Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has just gone there – it is a surprise that Schalke let him [Kabak] go.

“I think it is a good signing, he is still very young. I’m really looking forward to seeing him play for Liverpool.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how these players get on, especially as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have actually done pretty well since swapping midfield for defence in recent games.