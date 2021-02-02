Jurgen Klopp reveals the manager who gave glowing reference for new Liverpool signing Ozan Kabak

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that former Schalke manager David Wagner gave a glowing reference for new signing Ozan Kabak.

The Turkey international completed a loan move from Schalke to Liverpool yesterday, as made official on the Reds’ website.

This looks a necessary move for Liverpool to strengthen their defence after a difficult season of injuries to key players like Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Klopp has been forced to play midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as his two centre-backs at times this season, and it’s clear that the highly-rated young Kabak could be a better option.

The 20-year-old impressed in the Bundesliga and Klopp is clearly excited about working with him, citing his big personality as one major factor in signing him.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site about Kabak, the German tactician revealed he asked Wagner about the player and got a glowing reference, which will no doubt have helped convince him to bring him to Anfield.

“Yes, Dave was already very, very positive about him,” Klopp said. “He came very young to Germany and everybody was clear he was a massive talent.

“He is only 20 now. He plays in his second club [in Germany]; he is at Schalke and unfortunately they are in a bad position in the moment. For him, I think it’s a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that’s what we can deliver.

“We deliver a stable team and you can play your position, you don’t have to be 20 with pretty much everything on the pitch and not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

“He’s really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him.

“Dave always said he will be a future captain of a team. He is a proper personality.

“When you go abroad in that young age, to another country and play for other clubs, he could have played in Turkey in each club he wants. Goes then to Stuttgart, goes then to Schalke. He could have gone anywhere but he wanted to make football steps and we are a proper football step for him.

“He wants to learn but he can deliver already.”