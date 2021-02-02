Menu

Video: Pundit warns new Liverpool signing he's going to be in for a shock at Anfield

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Paul Merson seems highly unconvinced by new Liverpool signing Ozan Kabak after his move from Schalke yesterday.

Speaking about Kabak’s arrival at Anfield, the pundit warned that the young Turkey international will find it a very different experience moving from a relegation-fighting side to a team who are expected to win almost every game…

This seems a bit overly pessimistic from Merson, with Kabak looking a promising young player who could undoubtedly improve with better team-mates around him.

It’s also worth pointing out that Liverpool have had plenty of success despite signing Georginio Wijnaldum and Andrew Robertson from relegated sides.

