Manchester City make decision on potential transfer of big-name free agent

Manchester City are reportedly not set to swoop for the free transfer of former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

The Spanish forward is currently a free agent after having his contract with Atletico terminated at the end of December, and one imagines it won’t be too long before someone snaps him up.

However, it seems Man City manager Pep Guardiola is not tempted by this low-cost option to boost his depth up front and won’t be making a move, according to the Daily Mail.

City have been in superb form recently, but Sergio Aguero has had difficulties with injuries this season, while young forward Gabriel Jesus has not been entirely convincing in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Costa could have been a decent short-term option for Guardiola’s side, but it seems he’ll have to look elsewhere for a new club.

The 32-year-old was once a star player for Chelsea in the Premier League, and it would be interesting to see him back in English football again.

However, it remains to be seen who will gamble on him after a poor second spell with Atletico.