Menu

Manchester City make decision on potential transfer of big-name free agent

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly not set to swoop for the free transfer of former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

The Spanish forward is currently a free agent after having his contract with Atletico terminated at the end of December, and one imagines it won’t be too long before someone snaps him up.

MORE: Jose Mourinho slammed over Gareth Bale & Dele Alli

However, it seems Man City manager Pep Guardiola is not tempted by this low-cost option to boost his depth up front and won’t be making a move, according to the Daily Mail.

City have been in superb form recently, but Sergio Aguero has had difficulties with injuries this season, while young forward Gabriel Jesus has not been entirely convincing in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Costa could have been a decent short-term option for Guardiola’s side, but it seems he’ll have to look elsewhere for a new club.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp confirms huge injury blow after Liverpool’s strong end to the transfer window
Manchester United blocked player from leaving despite interest from three Premier League clubs
Jurgen Klopp reveals the manager who gave glowing reference for new Liverpool signing Ozan Kabak

The 32-year-old was once a star player for Chelsea in the Premier League, and it would be interesting to see him back in English football again.

However, it remains to be seen who will gamble on him after a poor second spell with Atletico.

More Stories Diego Costa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.