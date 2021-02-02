Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has name-dropped exciting wonderkid Joe Hugill as a player who could even be ahead of new signing Amad Diallo in the pecking order for a call up to the first-team.

The 17-year-old forward recently scored four goals for United against Liverpool in an emphatic 6-3 win in an Under-23s clash, and it seems clear he could be the latest academy product to have a very bright future at Old Trafford.

United fans will no doubt be keen to see Diallo in Solskjaer’s first-team soon after his January move from Atalanta, but the Norwegian tactician has tried to take the spotlight off the youngster by insisting he needs time to settle in.

As well as that, he also took the opportunity to praise Hugill as someone who could actually be ready to make the step up even sooner than Diallo.

Discussing his young players, Solskjaer said, as quoted by Sport Bible: “We’re going to give him (Diallo) the time to settle in.

“If we go from that game (against Liverpool), I’d pick Joe Hugill.