Man United star beats two Liverpool transfers as he’s voted the best January signing ever

While the January window is usually reserved for panic moves and to give young players a chance to go out on loan, there is the occasional gem who slips through the net.

Everyone knows how good Bruno Fernandes has been since moving to Old Trafford, but it appears he’s been voted as the best January signing since the window was introduced back in 2002.

This was reported by United’s official website, and he’s beaten the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Luis Suarez to win the vote.

Van dijk is clearly a great player so it’s understandable that he’s in second place, while it’s also easy to forget that Suarez was signed at the same time as Andy Carroll moved to Anfield and Fernando Torres went to Chelsea.

The top four is rounded off by Nemanja Vidic who is rightfully regarded as a United legend, and they also signed Patrice Evra in the winter window so it has been kinder to them than many will think

Fernandes does deserve to top the list due to the impact he’s mad at Old Trafford since arriving just over a year ago, but it also makes you wonder where they would be just now if that move didn’t happen.