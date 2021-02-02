Manchester United reportedly moved to block Brandon Williams’ move away from Old Trafford this January.

The young full-back has not been a regular for the Red Devils this season and a loan away might have made sense for him to get more playing time and gain experience at the highest level.

Williams was supposedly keen on leaving, with the youngster not short of offers either as Southampton, Newcastle and West Ham were all interested in him, according to the Sun.

United have a long season ahead of them, however, and may have made the right choice in keeping Williams at the club to give them more strength in depth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look like they could be genuine title contenders despite a recent blip, and it’s vital that they have backup options in case they pick up injuries.

Williams could no doubt have been a fine signing for any of the three clubs mentioned, but United fans will now just hope he can focus on doing his best to get into Solskjaer’s XI.