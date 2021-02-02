Clubs might regret missing out on loaned-out Manchester United ace, says pundit

Pundit Paul Merson believes West Ham did well to seal the loan signing of Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard this winter.

The 28-year-old joined the Hammers on loan until the end of the season after falling out of favour at Old Trafford under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It looks like there could be a long way back for Lingard at Man Utd, but Merson feels optimistic that he could get back to his best under David Moyes at West Ham.

Lingard has previously been a key player for United, so it might be that he still has it in him to be a top performer for most other Premier League clubs.

Merson certainly feels there might be teams who will be left regretting not swooping for Lingard when they had the chance if he ends up being a success at West Ham.

Discussing Lingard’s departure on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Merson said: “I do like the Jesse Lingard signing at West Ham. I watched them yesterday and they looked a bit lost. I feel they just needed that burst.

“He’s played for the biggest club in the world so if he can rediscover his form, I feel he could be the one where other teams are scratching their head thinking, ‘why didn’t we sign Lingard?’

“Lingard’s still a good player and has been training well at United. West Ham could have a diamond there.”