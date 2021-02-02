Manchester United given Jadon Sancho transfer warning by former Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has warned his old club that it’s crucial they get Champions League football next season if they want to make signings like Jadon Sancho.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano told us in an exclusive interview that he expected United would be back in the race for Sancho this summer after nearly signing the Borussia Dortmund winger last year.

Responding to Romano’s claims, Chadwick was certainly enthusiastic about the idea of his old club signing the England international, but warned that they’d need to ensure they finish high enough to secure Champions League qualification in order to be attracting players of his calibre.

The former Red Devils ace did suggest, however, that the fact that Man Utd seemed close to an agreement with Sancho last summer could also still give them some edge over other top clubs chasing the youngster.

“Sancho’s a hugely talented player, I think any club would want to have him in their squad,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s not been at his very best this season for Dortmund, but he’s a young boy with incredible potential.

“We’ll have to see what the price will be for Sancho. I think what was quoted last summer seemed quite high, albeit for a fantastic player.

“I’m sure there’ll be many clubs in for him and that’s another reason United need to finish the season strongly. Whether they finish, 1st, 2nd or 3rd – they need to be in the Champions League without qualifying matches to play in order to attract players of the standard of Jadon Sancho.

“They obviously spoke to him before and looked close to getting him last summer which could give United a bit of a head-start. He wanted to go to Manchester United if what you read is to be believed, so that could put them in pole position, but it will be interesting to see what other clubs come in for him and are prepared to pay the money for him.”