Ex-Chelsea boss contacted to replace another in wake of extraordinary press conference rant

Marseille have contacted former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in hope of appointing him as replacement for the now suspended former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has never managed Chelsea – not yet, anyway.

As reported by the BBC, Villas-Boas offered his resignation to Marseille in a quite sensational press conference, during which he questioned the club’s sporting policy and insisted that he wanted to leave the club. He appears to have now got his wish.

MORE: “I just want to leave” – Andre Villas-Boas makes stunning Marseille announcement during press conference

Marseille are wasting no time in their efforts to replace Villas-Boas. Fabrizio Romano reports that Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus, was contacted over the vacancy, but is not keen on the idea of taking the job mid-season.

Whether Marseille will review alternative permanent options, or appoint someone in the interim with a view to appointing Sarri in the summer, remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure – the Villas-Boas era is over.

Much to his delight, probably.

Do the Marseille hierarchy have a taste for Chelsea’s used and abused? One manager who was sacked prematurely be the Blues could be replaced by another.

Although, Chelsea have had so many managers over the years. Some say you’re never more than six feet away from one…

