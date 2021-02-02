Ex-Chelsea boss contacted to replace another in wake of extraordinary press conference rant

Marseille have contacted former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in hope of appointing him as replacement for the now suspended former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has never managed Chelsea – not yet, anyway.

As reported by the BBC, Villas-Boas offered his resignation to Marseille in a quite sensational press conference, during which he questioned the club’s sporting policy and insisted that he wanted to leave the club. He appears to have now got his wish.

Marseille are wasting no time in their efforts to replace Villas-Boas. Fabrizio Romano reports that Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus, was contacted over the vacancy, but is not keen on the idea of taking the job mid-season.

OM board have contacted Maurizio Sarri days ago as potential new manager after André Villas-Boas, but he’s not convinced, as of today. Sarri doesn’t like to take over in the middle of the season, he has rejected proposals in the past too for the same reason. ? #OM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2021

Whether Marseille will review alternative permanent options, or appoint someone in the interim with a view to appointing Sarri in the summer, remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure – the Villas-Boas era is over.

Much to his delight, probably.

Do the Marseille hierarchy have a taste for Chelsea’s used and abused? One manager who was sacked prematurely be the Blues could be replaced by another.

Although, Chelsea have had so many managers over the years. Some say you’re never more than six feet away from one…