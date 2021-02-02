Menu

“An inspiration to us all” – Football community pays tribute as national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for charity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has today passed away.

As reported by the Guardian, Captain Sir Tom Moore, a World War II veteran aged 100-years-old, raised £38.9M for charity during the first coronavirus peak in the UK by doing laps of his garden.

He was subsequently knighted after being hailed as a hero across the country. He provided inspiration to a nation which was on it’s knees.

The FA later announced that Captain Sir Tom had been named captain of the ‘Lionhearts’ scheme, which they explained “aims to pay homage to 23 inspirational individuals who have gone above and beyond during this challenging time for the nation.”

The award was presented to the Captain by David Beckham.

Unfortunately, as mentioned in the aforementioned report by the Guardian, Captain Sir Tom fell ill and was admitted to hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19. He has now sadly died.

The entire nation has fallen in love with the Captain over the past year, with his determination being an example for all to follow.

Here’s how some within the football community in the country have paid tribute to him. Rest in peace, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

