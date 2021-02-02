According to Marcelo Bechler for TNT Sports Brazil, Neymar is very close to sealing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, with a deal possibly being made official this week.

Bechler reports that ‘steps have already been take’ and that the deal is ‘well underway’, with it added by TNT Sports Brazil that it would be a four-year contract extension.

Neymar became the most expensive player of all time when he joined the Parisians from Barcelona for a still world-record transfer fee of £198m per the Guardian.

The Brazilian superstar’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022, with no renewal sealed at such a late stage of his contract, talk of an exit has been fierce over the past year or so.

Neymar’s always been at the centre of intense transfer speculation through his career, with beIN Sports reiterating the constant suggestion of a return to Barcelona, whilst Real Madrid are also suitors.

Neymar muito perto de renovar com o PSG. Passos já foram dados e acerto está bem encaminhado. Poderia ser oficial (ainda que o PSG ou o jogador não anunciem, por estratégia), essa semana. @TNTSportsBR https://t.co/P4QuUJT4Zr — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) February 2, 2021

Neymar remains one of the world’s best players, it’s crucial that PSG find a way to tie down the secure the tricky attacker’s future – especially as there’s uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe as well.

The 28-year-old recently returned from injury and has shown some encouraging signs under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, the superstar has scored 13 times and contributed five assists so far this season.