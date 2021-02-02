Nightmare for Barcelona as Ansu Fati struggles with knee injury recovery as club refuse to rule out further surgery

According to Spanish publication AS, the recovery from a knee injury for Ansu Fati is not going to plan, in a disastrous piece of news for Barcelona and their fans.

With it approaching three months since the 18-year-old underwent surgery to the internal meniscus on his left knee, Fati’s rehabilitation is not going to plan due to some issues.

AS report that both famed doctor Ramon Cugat, who operated on the ace, and the club’s own medical stuff will not set return deadlines, in an effort to avoid Fati being left frustrated.

It’s claimed that Fati is continuing to have issues with the left knee, with it swelling too easily, leaving him unable to increase his workload and step up to taking on-pitch work once again.

AS worryingly add that further surgery is not out of the question at this moment in time due to the setbacks, with Cugat receiving daily updates on Fati and personally assessing the attacker weekly.

AS suggest that Fati’s initial ambition was to return for the second-leg of the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, with that now out of the question.

It’s added that Barcelona will only allow Fati to return to action once he’s 100% fit in a smart move, as they do not wish to risk the long-term health of such a young player, who is key to their future.

It’s heartbreaking to see such an exciting young talent out of action with such an injury, Fati has established himself as one of the most talented prospects in the world since breaking into the first-team.