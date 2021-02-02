Official: Outcast Marcos Rojo leaves Manchester United as Romano details star has left on a free transfer to Boca Juniors

Manchester United have officially announced that Marcos Rojo has left the club to join Argentine powerhouses Boca Juniors, ending a six-and-a-half-year spell with the Red Devils.

The Manchester outfit state that they received an ‘undisclosed fee’ for the 30-year-old, but transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claims that’s not the case, rather he’s leaving on a free.

Romano adds that allowing Rojo to walk away from Old Trafford for nothing allows United to save some ‘salary’, leaving them with an out to a contract that was set to expire this summer.

The Athletic reported over the weekend that Rojo has agreed a three-year contract with Boca, with the ace returning to his homeland once more, after a loan spell with boyhood club Estudiantes last season.

Marcos Rojo is leaving Manchester United for free – there’s no fee but salary saved. He’s joined Boca Juniors on a permanent deal, official and confirmed. ??? #mufc #boca — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona star offers himself to Man City as alternative to Messi, who prefers PSG transfer ‘I’m back’ – Gerard Pique returns to Barcelona training on birthday after horror knee injury as star is seen sprinting again in montage Real Madrid to try offering two players in bid to beat Liverpool to Kylian Mbappe transfer

Rojo’s only appearance this season has been an outing for the Under-23s side in Premier League 2, the defender has been out-of-favour since a serious knee injury at the end of the 2016/17 season.

The Red Devils recruited the ace for a fee of £16m, per BBC Sport, after Rojo’s strong showings with Argentina in the 2014 World Cup.

Rojo made a total of 122 appearances for United, the star will be remembered as an aggressive defender that whilst hardly setting the world alight, always gave his all and committed well above 100% during a time in which the club went through one of their most difficult periods in their modern history.

With Rojo’s time at United now over, we’ll sign off with this moment, from a plethora of hilarious scenes from the Argentine this is our favourite, an out-of-the-blue Rabona pass.