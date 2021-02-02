Menu

“On the bin list for the summer” These Arsenal fans demand ace is sold this summer after he lets them down again

It’s understandable that a defender might panic or even deliberately decide to bring a player down if it’s in the final stages of the game, but David Luiz has just left Arsenal up against it in the second half tonight.

A lot of managers will always tell a defender to trust their goalkeeper and allow the striker to shoot – worse case scenario is you’ll concede and still have all your players left to make up for it.

Wolves scored the penalty tonight so David Luiz didn’t manage to prevent the goal, and Arsenal now have to play an entire half with only 10 men against a very good Wolves team.

Arsenal’s defence has looked more solid in recent weeks and it’s clear that Luiz’s leadership is valued at the Emirates, but he’ll always find a way to let you down and a lot of the Arsenal fans are looking for the club to move on from him in the summer:

 

 

