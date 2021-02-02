“On the bin list for the summer” These Arsenal fans demand ace is sold this summer after he lets them down again

It’s understandable that a defender might panic or even deliberately decide to bring a player down if it’s in the final stages of the game, but David Luiz has just left Arsenal up against it in the second half tonight.

A lot of managers will always tell a defender to trust their goalkeeper and allow the striker to shoot – worse case scenario is you’ll concede and still have all your players left to make up for it.

Wolves scored the penalty tonight so David Luiz didn’t manage to prevent the goal, and Arsenal now have to play an entire half with only 10 men against a very good Wolves team.

Arsenal’s defence has looked more solid in recent weeks and it’s clear that Luiz’s leadership is valued at the Emirates, but he’ll always find a way to let you down and a lot of the Arsenal fans are looking for the club to move on from him in the summer:

Every time I think of changing my mind when I see David Luiz playing well and think to myself give him a new 1 year deal he constantly does stupid things like this, unfortunately he’s another one that needs out of the club in the summer ?? — Andrew (@AndrewAFC89) February 2, 2021

And that’s why we say goodbye to David Luiz in the summer. @Arsenal — OnOurArse (@onourarse) February 2, 2021

David Luiz honestly can’t wait to see him off next summer I cba anymore — K. (@KreeGlxsgow) February 2, 2021

How things can change when you’ve got David Luiz on the pitch… Don’t care how good he’s been, players of that level are never taking us back to the top! Next on the bin list for the summer — Howell (@Howell_95) February 2, 2021

Don’t extend David Luiz this summer — Mikel Arteta Amatriain ? (@Uncouth_Sophist) February 2, 2021

Bro imagine a young and dynamic DC’s Arteta could work to improve and Rotate of Gabriel, Holding, Mari and Saliba. David Luiz should be moved on in the summer — 4 Wørds (@LyfeGunner4) February 2, 2021