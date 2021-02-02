(Photo) Ozan Kabak pictured on his way to Liverpool after deadline day loan transfer

Ozan Kabak has uploaded a picture of himself getting on a flight to Liverpool after his deadline day loan transfer from Schalke.

The exciting young Turkey international looks a fine signing to strengthen Liverpool’s injury-hit defence, and Reds fans will be pleased to now see him heading to Anfield…

Kabak was also joined by Ben Davies in joining Liverpool on deadline day, with Jurgen Klopp clearly eager to fill the gaps left by injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The 20-year-old should get plenty of chances to impress and LFC will no doubt hope this can perhaps become a permanent move after his loan ends.