(Photo) Ozan Kabak pictured on his way to Liverpool after deadline day loan transfer

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Ozan Kabak has uploaded a picture of himself getting on a flight to Liverpool after his deadline day loan transfer from Schalke.

The exciting young Turkey international looks a fine signing to strengthen Liverpool’s injury-hit defence, and Reds fans will be pleased to now see him heading to Anfield…

MORE: Jurgen Klopp confirms huge injury blow after Liverpool’s strong end to the transfer window

Kabak was also joined by Ben Davies in joining Liverpool on deadline day, with Jurgen Klopp clearly eager to fill the gaps left by injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

The 20-year-old should get plenty of chances to impress and LFC will no doubt hope this can perhaps become a permanent move after his loan ends.

1 Comment

  1. niftali Kamal says:
    February 2, 2021 at 8:45 am

    we feel so happy as we see news faces in lp fc squads,we gonna tell fun all lp fc should be really for rising cup

