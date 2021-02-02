Photo: Scott McTominay’s leg left with two huge marks after early Jankewitz tackle vs Southampton

Alexandre Jankewitz’s tackle on Scott McTominay looked pretty poor on first viewing, but it seems to get even worse when you look at the Scotsman’s leg afterwards:

Alex Jankewitz’s challenge left a mark on Scott McTominay…#MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/93wLf8L4vw — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 2, 2021

In a way it’s easy to feel sorry for the Southampton man as it just looks like he’s trying to impress and he’s failed to control his enthusiasm, but it was also one of the clearest red cards you’ll see all season.

McTominay was able to stay on the pitch so it looks like the wounds are mainly superficial, but it’ll probably sting a bit in the morning.