Menu

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is the latest high-profile name in world football to test positive for Covid-19.

The Spanish giants have confirmed on their official site that Perez has received a positive Covid test, but that he’s not currently experiencing any symptoms.

MORE: Manchester United to be targeted as first-choice transfer destination for Real Madrid star

One hopes Perez, 73, does not end up experiencing a serious illness, as is more common with the elderly, though a large number of people only experience it mildly.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also recently contracted coronavirus, but made a full recovery and returned to the touch line for the club’s 2-1 defeat to Levante at the weekend.

Madrid fans will no doubt hope Perez can also return to work soon after a period of self isolation.

More Stories / Latest News
“I just want to leave” – Andre Villas-Boas makes stunning Marseille announcement during press conference
Deal hijacked: Newcastle had signing nicked off them by Liverpool ahead of transfer deadline
Eduardo Camavinga has been dubbed the next Pogba… but who is the ace being eyed by Real Madrid, Man Utd and others?

Los Blancos take on Huesca in their next La Liga game and will also be hoping to generally return to some stronger form on the pitch after a difficult season.

Real are currently ten points behind their rivals Atletico Madrid, who are surprise leaders of the Spanish top flight.

More Stories Florentino Perez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.