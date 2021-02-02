Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is the latest high-profile name in world football to test positive for Covid-19.

The Spanish giants have confirmed on their official site that Perez has received a positive Covid test, but that he’s not currently experiencing any symptoms.

One hopes Perez, 73, does not end up experiencing a serious illness, as is more common with the elderly, though a large number of people only experience it mildly.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also recently contracted coronavirus, but made a full recovery and returned to the touch line for the club’s 2-1 defeat to Levante at the weekend.

Madrid fans will no doubt hope Perez can also return to work soon after a period of self isolation.

Los Blancos take on Huesca in their next La Liga game and will also be hoping to generally return to some stronger form on the pitch after a difficult season.

Real are currently ten points behind their rivals Atletico Madrid, who are surprise leaders of the Spanish top flight.