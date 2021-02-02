Real Madrid to try offering two players in bid to beat Liverpool to Kylian Mbappe transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to try offering two players to Paris Saint-Germain as they pursue an ambitious Kylian Mbappe transfer deal.

The Spanish giants are said to be ready to try offering both Vinicius Junior and Raphael Varane to PSG in a bid to get the Mbappe deal done, according to Don Balon.

Mbappe has also been linked with Liverpool by French outlet Le Parisien in recent times, but it might be that the Reds will struggle to compete with Real Madrid if they can put together a tempting transfer package like this.

The France international is looking set to become perhaps the best player of his generation, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League at some point.

One imagines Mbappe could be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, but in fairness they already have some terrific attacking options in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Real Madrid have a history of bringing in the Galactico signings they want, and Mbappe could be ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attacking signings are still needed at the Bernabeu after the lack of success of recent purchases like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.