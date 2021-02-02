Reports confirm exciting loan move for Liverpool ace to Premier League rivals

It’s usually hard to get excited about loaning a player out, but there will be plenty of Liverpool fans who are looking forward to seeing Takumi Minamino playing on a regular basis for Southampton in the second half of the season.

The reports seemed to come from nowhere late in the transfer window about a potential loan switch, and it’s now been confirmed that the Japanese star will be headed to St Mary’s until the summer:

Takumi Minamino is a #SaintsFC player until the end of the season? ?No option to buy

?Loan fee could rise to £500k

?Saints will cover his wages Will be interesting to see whether he can add the creative spark to Saints’ attack.@TheAthleticUK https://t.co/lg1dgVXMKz — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) February 2, 2021

He was in a strange situation at Anfield because he had been playing well and looked to be improving as he gained more experience in the league, but his playing time was suddenly cut and he was left out in the cold for a few weeks.

The fact that there’s no option to buy shows that Liverpool still value him and see him as a part of their future, but this loan spell could be the making of him.

We’re used to talented players going to Southampton and impressing before moving on to Liverpool, so perhaps Minamino is doing it in a slightly different order but an impressive spell should boost his chances of playing regularly next season.