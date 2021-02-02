Ten free agent strikers who West Ham could still sign to bolster options in attack

Remarkably, West Ham ended the transfer window without having recruited a striker, but that’s not to say that all hope is lost for the Hammers.

West Ham find themselves in a position where they have genuine hope of qualifying for Europe, having narrowly swerved relegation to the Championship last time around.

You’d have thought that they would take the money they made from the sale of Sebastien Haller to Ajax and reinvest it into a centre-forward who could fire them into the top six.

Their only option at the spearhead of their attack at current is Michail Antonio, a converted winger who has a history of muscle injuries.

It is, quite frankly, baffling that a new striker was not signed before the window shut yesterday, but that’s not to say it’s now too late for them to recruit one who could make a difference.

An article published by Hammers News has named ten strikers who are currently available on a free transfer who could still be signed by West Ham to strengthen David Moyes’ options.

Who’s the pick of the bunch?

Alex Teixeira: 177 goals in 465 career appearances

Diego Costa: 183 goals in 478 career appearances

Ahmed Musa: 90 goals in 322 career appearances

Daniel Sturridge: 112 goals in 322 career appearances

Alexandre Pato: 182 goals in 458 career appearances

Wilfried Bony: 145 goals in 327 career appearances

Diafra Sakho: 77 goals in 238 career appearances

Oumar Niasse: 50 goals in 160 career appearances

Yaya Sanogo: 47 goals in 175 career appearances

Adama Diomande: 106 goals in 282 career appearances