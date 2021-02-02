These Arsenal fans convinced they were ‘robbed’ with David Luiz red card especially after Bruno Fernandes went unpunished for horror tackle in draw to Man United

Some Arsenal fans are convinced that they were ‘robbed’ by the match officials in regards to the incident that saw David Luiz red carded in tonight’s 2-1 defeat against Wolves.

The night started in an encouraging manner after a fine team move leading to a brilliant Bukayo Saka goal was disallowed for offside, before Nicolas Pepe became inspired as he scored the opener.

In the final minute of the first-half controversy struck though, Luiz appeared to trip down Willian Jose in a coming together after some poor defending from the centre-back.

Looking at the moment completely objectively, there wasn’t really any clear contact from the defender, nonetheless Luiz was sent off and Wolves equalised from the resulting penalty.

Some Arsenal fans brought up the incident involving Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United on the weekend in a stark reminder of how they unfortunately find themselves on the wrong end of decisions.

The Red Devils superstar somehow went unpunished as he raked his boot over Granit Xhaka’s leg, with a VAR review still managing to find no wrongdoing from Fernandes.

Arsenal suffered from a flip of the page from the same script tonight, VAR stuck by Craig Pawson’s decision to send Luiz off in a harsh moment.

One decision that can’t be questioned was Bernd Leno being handed his marching orders after recklessly handling the ball outside the box in an attempt to cut out danger.

Disappointing few days in terms of refereeing decisions going against Arsenal after Bruno Fernandes’ nasty ‘tackle’ on Granit Xhaka at the weekend #afc pic.twitter.com/WI7RIwBWH9 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 2, 2021

Take a look at the Fernandes incident here:

Can someone explain how Bruno Fernandes doesn’t even get a yellow card for that deliberate rake down the leg of Xhaka?

Blokes a coward. pic.twitter.com/yALjjek5qT — Lee Parker (@lardyc7) January 31, 2021

Solo tiro libre cobraron. Imaginate que hubiera pasado si Xhaka le hacía esto a Bruno Fernandes. pic.twitter.com/DvdAgvWgqP — La Armería (@Armeria_Gunner) January 30, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the decision:

Hadn’t seen so was livid with Luiz but that’s an absolutely ridiculous call and it’s hard to accept VAR when a challenge like Fernandes isn’t even looked at — Craig Rupp (@CraigTRupp) February 2, 2021

Can’t help but feel like we’ve been robbed tonight, by a harsh ref and a calamitous Luiz. Looked fantastic prior to the red. — Drew (@DrewIsATweeter) February 2, 2021

Let’s be honest we’ve been robbed here but if David Luiz wasn’t in such a poor position when the kick was taken none of this would of happened — Lukas Cummins (@lukas_cummins) February 2, 2021

No card vs Red card pic.twitter.com/4JPdKykTpm — Max. ?? (@AFCMax9) February 2, 2021

Mate honestly if you’ve seen the videos then you know how ridiculous it was. Literally minimal contact. Luiz literally tripped. Referee has fully robbed us — Ava ? (@_avaava) February 2, 2021

Luiz has been robbed here. Not a chance this is a pen or a red. They’re worried about our good form and are robbing us https://t.co/uQ4PNqZiBo — Shyam ? (@AmazingShambles) February 2, 2021

Bruno Fernandes got away with what he did last game and Luiz gets a red for something he could have done nothing about. @FA referees seem to have crap where they should have had brains. Outrageous!#WOLARS — Ambharish (@ambharish_afc) February 2, 2021

An accidental challenge from David Luiz is apparently enough to warrant a red card WITH the support of VAR yet Bruno Fernandes’ disgusting challenge on Granit Xhaka from a few days ago went completely unpunished. Embarrassing refereeing yet again in the Premier League. #afc — John. (@ByJohnSmith) February 2, 2021

When VAR in the past few days has looked at both Fernandes raking his studs down the back of Xhaka and that Luiz ‘challenge’ is the one deserving of the red card I give up — Matthew Dick (@matty7_d) February 2, 2021

They gave Luiz straight red card for this but Bruno Fernandes didn’t even get a yellow card. Unacceptable. Referees agenda against Arsenal is so clear for everyone to see pic.twitter.com/YhgHf2Hh6W — Indispensable David ? (@Davidchibike) February 2, 2021

Whilst the comparison of the two incidents is questionable by some of the Arsenal fanbase due their differing natures, it is clear once again that the level of officiating in the Premier League is dire.

Despite the challenges not being similar, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t watched the top-flight action today that would point to the Luiz incident as red card worthy and the Fernandes one as the pick that went unpunished.