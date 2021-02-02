Menu

These Arsenal fans convinced they were ‘robbed’ with David Luiz red card especially after Bruno Fernandes went unpunished for horror tackle in draw to Man United

Some Arsenal fans are convinced that they were ‘robbed’ by the match officials in regards to the incident that saw David Luiz red carded in tonight’s 2-1 defeat against Wolves.

The night started in an encouraging manner after a fine team move leading to a brilliant Bukayo Saka goal was disallowed for offside, before Nicolas Pepe became inspired as he scored the opener.

In the final minute of the first-half controversy struck though, Luiz appeared to trip down Willian Jose in a coming together after some poor defending from the centre-back.

Looking at the moment completely objectively, there wasn’t really any clear contact from the defender, nonetheless Luiz was sent off and Wolves equalised from the resulting penalty.

Some Arsenal fans brought up the incident involving Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United on the weekend in a stark reminder of how they unfortunately find themselves on the wrong end of decisions.

The Red Devils superstar somehow went unpunished as he raked his boot over Granit Xhaka’s leg, with a VAR review still managing to find no wrongdoing from Fernandes.

Arsenal suffered from a flip of the page from the same script tonight, VAR stuck by Craig Pawson’s decision to send Luiz off in a harsh moment.

One decision that can’t be questioned was Bernd Leno being handed his marching orders after recklessly handling the ball outside the box in an attempt to cut out danger.

Take a look at the Fernandes incident here:

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the decision:

Whilst the comparison of the two incidents is questionable by some of the Arsenal fanbase due their differing natures, it is clear once again that the level of officiating in the Premier League is dire.

Despite the challenges not being similar, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t watched the top-flight action today that would point to the Luiz incident as red card worthy and the Fernandes one as the pick that went unpunished.

2 Comments

  1. Joe Bloggs says:
    February 2, 2021 at 8:44 pm

    Two wrongs don’t make a right.
    Luiz was nowhere near the ball when he tripped the Wolves player. Red card every time

  2. Jb says:
    February 2, 2021 at 8:57 pm

    Wolves guy was going to score arsenal guy clipped him accidental or not, deffo pen and unfortunately for arsenal it’s a red by the letter of the law, suck it up guys

